MANILA - “Isang karangalan na makasama kayo sa pagtindig.”

These were the words of Bianca Gonzalez, who openly stood up and rallied behind Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in their political campaign these past few months.

Both Robredo and Pangilinan are currently trailing at second place in the presidential and vice presidential race, respectively.

“Ang demokrasya. Kaya't patuloy nating protektahan at pahalagahan ang ating kalayaan na pinaglaban ng mga nauna sa atin, 'wag natin balewalain,” Gonzales said on Twitter.

“Lahat tayo mahal ang ating bansa, kaya sa abot ng ating makakaya, ipagpatuloy natin ang pagtindig para sa ikabubuti ng isa't isa,” she added.

Gonzalez said everyone needs to continue to fight against disinformation which is the biggest threat to democracy and society.

“Di ko alam kung paano, kung gaano katagal, at oo nakakapanghina ng loob, pero kung sama-sama tayo, we stand a chance. Kailangan natin labanan para sa mga susunod na henerasyon,” she said.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s lead in the presidential elections remained significant, with his votes surpassing 30 million Tuesday morning.

In partial, unofficial results released 6:32 a.m., Tuesday, Marcos tallied 30,367,737 votes, compared to Robredo's 14,463,975.

Meanwhile, Sara Duterte-Carpio continues to run away in the vice-presidential race with 30,735,256 votes, while second-running Pangilinan only had 9,021,444 votes.