MANILA – Actress Angelu de Leon's venture into politics appeared to have been met with overwhelming support from Pasig City's second district.

In the partial and unofficial tally, De Leon accumulated 138,427 votes in 609 of the 612 clustered precincts in Pasig.

The actress is running as councilor under the same slate as Mayor Vico Sotto, who is also poised to win a second term in convincing fashion.

De Leon said Sotto was the main reason she decided to run for public office, acknowledging she approached the young mayor.

She previously said her priority projects would center on the welfare of women, children, and senior citizens, aiming to be the "voice of women" in city council.

De Leon is known for starring in the 1990s youth-oriented show “TGIS,” where her successful love team with actor Bobby Andrews started.

The actress in her campaign material used "TGIS" to state her slogan: “Tapat, Gawa, Ina, Serbisyo”.

De Leon joined show business at the age of 12 when she became part of ABS-CBN's "Ang TV."

