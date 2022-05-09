Photo from Aiko Melendez's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Aiko Melendez is holding on for spot in the Quezon City fifth district council

With sixth seats available, Melendez is in fifth place with 89,378 votes, as of 1:47 a.m. Tuesday in the partial and unofficial tally.

She was followed by Mutya Castelo with 84,957 votes.

Quezon City has transmitted 90.56% of the election returns or 1,775 of the 1,960 clustered precincts.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, the actress said she has no qualms returning to public service after 11 years.

Melendez, considered one of the best actresses of her generation, is known for hit films "May Minamahal," "Sa 'Yo Lamang" and "Kahit Kailan."

Her last movie – "Rainbow Sunset" – saw her win best supporting actress at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival.

