'My source of happiness': Jane Oineza greets RK Bagatsing on his birthday

MANILA -- Jane Oineza on Sunday took to social media to greet her rumored boyfriend, RK Bagatsing, a happy birthday.

Posting a photo of them on Instagram, the actress shared her short but sweet message for the actor's special day.

In the caption, Oineza credited Bagatsing for being the source of her happiness.

"To this amazing person, my source of happiness... happy birthday," she wrote.

In the comments section of her post, Bagatsing replied: "Kinilig ako."

Last February, netizens teased Oineza and Bagatsing as they believed that the rumored couple spent the weekend together at a resort in Laguna.

The two have been romantically linked since they were paired for the first time in the teleserye "Araw Gabi" in 2018.

