Markus Paterson thanks Janella's mom Jenine Desiderio on Mother's Day

MANILA -- Star Magic artist Markus Paterson took to social media on Sunday, Mother's Day, to greet his mom as well as the mother of his partner, Janella Salvador.



After honoring his mom, Paterson expressed his gratitude to Salvador's mom, singer Jenine Desiderio, in one of his Instagram posts.

"And to you, Mama," he said, tagging Desiderio's Instagram account, "Thank you for bringing the love of my life into this world, and continuing to be the loving mother of not just her and Russel, but now me, too."

In another post, Paterson also shared his Mother's Day message for Salvador.

"To you my love, it’s been an honor watching you grow into the amazing mother you are now. Jude doesn’t know how loved he is by you, and you don’t know how much you are loved by me," he wrote.

Salvador and Paterson introduced their son to the public last January.

Baby Jude was born in United Kingdom in October 2020.

