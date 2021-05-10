LOOK: Roxanne Barcelo goes sultry in maternity shoot

MANILA — Actress-singer Roxanne Barcelo shared on Mother’s Day snaps from her maternity shoot, taken during her 37th week of pregnancy.

Barcelo, known for her sexy image paired with her comedic antics, opted for a sultry pictorial, which was also released by lifestyle magazine Mega.

The first-time, expectant mother conceptualized the pictorial herself.

“I named each look and vibe expressing the different phases of my pregnancy, specifically: awakened, gratitude, alignment, and manifestation.

“Collectively, I called it the Path to Selfhood, and it really visualizes the sounds of my mood and this new season of my life,” she told Mega.

For the maternity shoot, Barcelo was photographed by Jerick Sanchez, and styled by Lyn Alumno with hair and makeup by Renz Pangilinan and Boggy Diaz, and production design by Aren Dale Santos.

Barcelo and her husband, whom she has not yet publicly introduced, are expecting a baby boy.

Barcelo announced her pregnancy in January, a month after she revealed being a married woman in a Christmas Day post.

