KC pens heartwarming message for mom Sharon on Mother's Day

MANILA – KC Concepcion penned a heartwarming message for her mom, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, as she celebrates her on Mother’s Day.

On Instagram, Concepcion looked back on her childhood, saying she grew up fully immersed in Cuneta’s songs.

“Her voice when she sings is the most relaxing thing in the world. I am her biggest fan when I see her up on that stage, microphone in hand... I almost forget I’m her daughter while I watch in the audience. Ang galing lang talaga niya,” she said.

But apart from what most people see, Concepcion shared that how her mom is when she’s backstage is yet “another thing to be amazed by and to admire.”

“I grew up in studios watching this firecracker of a woman study and record her songs, rehearse and tape her shows, transform from one character to another, day after day, night after night. We would have late nights, but my heart was full because it meant I was spending time with mom,” she said.

According to Concepcion, she admires her mother’s laughter, her work ethic, excellence, passion and devotion to her craft and fans, among many others.

To end her post, she said: “Grateful to call you my mother, and for everything you have taught me, even unknowingly.”

“Having a mom like you is rare and a privilege not given to just anybody. Happy Mother’s Day to la reina mi mama, I love you so much,” she added.

Concepcion is Cuneta’s eldest daughter and her only child with her former husband, actor Gabby Concepcion.

The singer-actress has three other kids, Frankie, Miel and Miguel, with her current husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

