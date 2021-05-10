Jennica Garcia prepares to move into new home, sells old furniture, toys to 'start fresh'

MANILA – Actress Jennica Garcia is selling some items from her old home before moving into a new place with her two kids amid persistent breakup rumors with her husband, Alwyn Uytingco.

On Instagram, Garcia said she is getting rid of them because she wants to “start fresh.”

“Marami po ito, gawa nang ayoko na po sana dalhin pa sa lilipatan namin na unit ng mga bata. Start fresh, ika nga,” she said.

Among the items she’s selling are used toys, pre-loved footwear, art and craft materials, as well as some furniture.

Also included is a study table, which Garcia loves but said she does not like the memories that come with it.

“Mahal na mahal ko [itong study table na ito] pero ayoko ang memories na kaakibat niya haha,” she wrote.

In March, Garcia appeared to have deleted photos of Uytingco from her Instagram page. She also sought advice on how to change her Instagram username.

Garcia, 31, and Uytingco, 33, were married in February 2014.

In several Instagram posts, she further spurred speculation of a breakup when she shared a handwritten note for her children.

Here, she told them that she is scared of what will happen in the future aside from speaking about “looking forward to a new life.”

The two have not spoken up about the real status of their marriage.

Related video: