Janella Salvador still dealing with confidence issues after giving birth

MANILA – First-time mom Janella Salvador admitted she is no stranger to dealing with confidence issues right after she gave birth to her son Jude.

In an interview with Metro.Style, the actress said she is still working on restoring her self-esteem even up to now.

“I wouldn’t say I got fully depressed, but there are many times until now that I have to remind myself that, ‘Hey, you gave birth to a human, that’s pretty amazing, that’s pretty hard.’ Because, after giving birth, I really lost confidence in myself, a lot of confidence,” she said.

“Nawala lahat ng vanities sa katawan ko. Like when I look in the mirror, I don’t really see myself anymore… It did take a toll on my confidence, but now I’m slowly trying to take care of myself more, get some self-care in, and try to get my old self back,” she said.

While it is quite hard for her to find some me time nowadays, Salvador said she is grateful that she gets help from her partner Markus Paterson and her mom.

And when it is their turn to look after baby Jude, Salvador said she makes the most out of her time to also pamper herself.

“I just relax. I try not to think of things that I have to do, even just for 10 minutes to an hour, just to refresh myself. I play games on my phone or I read, or just simple things like that,” she said.

“Now I’m trying to squeeze in going to the derma. So that’s my self-care na, and working out sometimes. Sometimes. I’m not a regular workout-er.”

Salvador gave birth to Jude in October 2020, although she and Paterson announced it only in January this year.

The actress returned to the Philippines last February along with Paterson and their baby, after months of staying in the United Kingdom.

