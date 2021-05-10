GMMTV says Thai actor Tay Tawan now in 'good condition'

MANILA — Thai actor Tay Tawan is now in "good condition" and in isolation to fully recover from COVID-19, his network GMMTV said Monday.

In a statement, the network said Tawan is now in good condition based on his latest physical examination and is no longer contagious for the respiratory disease.

The actor was allowed to go home but he will stay in isolation and continue to monitor his health, the network added.

“In regard to 'Tawan Vihokratana (Tay),' an actor under GMMTV who tested positive for COVID-19 and receiving treatment in the hospital recently, 'Tay' is now in good condition according to his latest physical examination by the doctor,” the network said in a statement.

“He is no longer contagious for (COVID-19) and allowed to go home today (10 May 2021). However, he is required to stay in isolation and monitor his health for a specific time period following the medical advice to be certain of his full recovery.”

Tawan tested positive for COVID-19 last April 26 after fellow actors Off Jumpol and Nanon Korapat.

The network earlier reported that he had a slight lung infection due to his asthma while he is still recovering from COVID-19.

He starred in the hit Thai series "Dark Blue Kiss," "3 Will Be Free" and "I'm Tee, Me Too."

The fan favorite actor has stood in solidarity with his Filipino fans after Typhoon Ulysses hit the country.