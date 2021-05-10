'Fairy tales do really happen': Gladys Guevarra is now engaged

MANILA – Comedienne-host Gladys Guevarra is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Mike Navarrete.

Guevarra shared the good news in an Instagram post over the weekend as she posted a photo from the proposal.

"Fairy tales do really happen," she said. "And then, he asks me if I will marry him... 'Yes, I will marry you, Mahal! I love you, Mike!'"

In the comments section of her post, Guevarra received congratulatory messages from her fans, followers, and fellow celebrities including Aiko Melendez, Carla Abellana, and Rufa Mae Quinto.

It was last month when Guevarra finally confirmed her relationship with Navarrete.

Posting a clip showing their sweet moments, Guevarra said that she has found her "guardian."

"I think I'm now ready... I now have my guardian. Indeed a lovely day. I have come to realize that life must really continue. And that you are loved. And no matter how you felt once upon a time that you are worthless, there will still be someone out there looking for you to complete them. Ang happy kasi, we both complete each other," she said in the caption.

"Ang tagal kong pinigilan ang sarili ko, kinalaban ko ang loob ko. Pero sabi nga, hayaan lang and let it flow. I have too many to consider at first, bago ako nag-decide ilabas sya. Siyempre I have to respect his privacy also. Hindi naman sya public na tao," she added.

"But I told him, I want to share this to all. Kasi nga happy ako. Hehe! So, now, we will continue muna to be happy ng tahimik lang."