Eian Rances, ex-'PBB' housemate Tan Roncal star in 'Pa-Mine Pare'

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Tan Roncal and his fellow Star Magic artist Eian Rances topbill a PILIkula short film titled "Pa-Mine Pare."

A teaser for the said film was released over the weekend by ABS-CBN's TV Production Digital Group.

In the online show "We Rise Together" on Monday, Roncal and Rances shared some details about their project.

"Ang character ko si Anton, isang online seller. Magre-reunite sila ni Davey which is si pareng Ton Roncal," Rances said.

"First real project ko ito kaya excited, kinikilig ako talaga," he added. "Nakakakilig ang eksena pero ayaw ko nang sabihin. Sobrang siksik. Short film lang siya. Ayaw kong ikuwento, gusto ko abangan nila."

Roncal, for his part, said: "Ako si Davey Crisostomo sa story. Ako 'yung parang nawalan kasi ako ng matitirahan. Sa kanya (Anton) ako nag-i-stay at tinutulungan ko siya sa online business niya. Tapos 'yung kuwento is about two friends sila na parang brusko, along the way parang... Tinatanong nila sarili nila kung bakla ba sila."

Rances went on to describe "Pa-Mine Pare" as a "funny and light" BL project.

"As in pinaka-cutest for me. Kasi noong binasa ko pa lang 'yung script, nakangiti lang ako all the way. Tapos noong ginagawa na namin, doon ko mas na feel kung gaano ka-fun and light 'yung story," he said.

"Sa story ng 'Pa-Mine Pare,' doon mo mararamdaman 'yung happiness, kilig, and may lungkot din siya. All in one na siya," Tan added.

Roncal is known for his stint in the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother: All In," while Rances became an artist of Star Magic last year.

"Pa-Mine Pare" is set to be released on May 21 on the YouTube, Facebook, and Kumu accounts of ABS-CBN Star Hunt.

Tickets for the exclusive digital premiere are available at KTX.

Also part of "Pa-Mine Pare" are Justin Dizon, Paolo Arce, and Isaiah Dela Cruz.

