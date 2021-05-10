'Ang Probinsyano' actor PJ Endrinal releases new song

Star Magic artist PJ Endrinal releases new song "Di Man Ngayon" under Star Pop.

MANILA -- "Ang Probinsyano" actor PJ Endrinal has released a new song titled "Di Man Ngayon."

The pop-alternative song released under Star Pop is about one's rosy affection for a special someone -- an expression of willingness to wait until the one he loves reciprocates his feelings.

Gabriel Tagadtad composed "Di Man Ngayon," which was produced by Star Pop label head Rox Santos.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In an Instagram post, Endrinal said he hopes the public will like his new song.

"Sana mapakinggan niyo at magustuhan niyo!" he said.

"Di Man Ngayon" follows previous music releases of the actor-singer titled "Beautiful Baby" and "Pag-ibig Nga Naman," all produced by the ABS-CBN Music sublabel.

Endrinal, a Star Magic artist, is part of the Kapamilya series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" as Wally Nieves.

He also starred in several hit movies including "Unbreakable," "3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon," "Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles," "Just the 3 Of Us," and "Finally Found Someone."