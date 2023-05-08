Trailer: Jason Statham kills more prehistoric sharks in 'The Meg 2: The Trench'

Want to see action star Jason Statham kill more giant sharks? Have I got a movie for you.

In the first movie, Statham plays rescue diver Jonas Taylor who encounters the prehistoric shark during a deepsea exploration of the Mariana Trench.

In this sequel, Taylor again leads a research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean except their mission is threatened by a malevolent mining operation and even more colossal Megalodons.

Jason Statham and Wu Jing lead an ensemble cast that also includes Sophia Cai (“The Meg”), Page Kennedy (“The Meg”), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (“Rambo: Last Blood”), Skyler Samuels (“The Gifted”), and Cliff Curtis (“Avatar” franchise).

Opening in Philippine cinemas starting August 2, “Meg 2: The Trench” is directed by Ben Wheatley, from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber and Dean Georgaris.