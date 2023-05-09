Watch more News on iWantTFC

The opportunity to marry a king might be the dreams of many, but it wasn’t for Charlotte, a spirited young woman from a faraway place who was chosen to be the Queen of England.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” features the younger years of characters from the highly popular romantic drama series.

"I was left wanting to know more about the monarchy and about their love story and how the Ton came to be," said India Amarteifio who plays young Charlotte. "I was just left with a load of questions. So I kind of felt quite lucky that I got the answer to them."

The young leads bonded over their shared affection for the story.

The series is loosely based on the extraordinary love story and enduring partnership of England’s King George and Queen Charlotte and how they dealt with the King’s illness together.

The romantic yet realistic portrayal of a couple who faced a test that not even the greatest of love can cure felt genuine to its leading man Corey Mylchreest.

"I don't think that love can conquer all," said Mylchreest. "I think it can conquer most things. I think that that is what makes this story even more powerful. Just because they love each other doesn't mean that it's going to work, and yet, they do make it work."

He added: "They're not fighting for each other in a perfect world where there's always a happy ending. They fight for that every second of every day. And it's their devotion to each other that allows that fight to continue."

Like the other Bridgerton series, “Queen Charlotte” features inclusive casting and tells an entertaining tale of the monarchy and the people around them.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is now streaming on Netflix.