LOOK: Lea Salonga, Liza Soberano attend 2023 Gold Gala

Liza Soberano looked absolutely gorgeous when she attended the 2023 Gold Gala.

As seen on her Instagram posts on Monday, she graced the event wearing a stunning black modern Filipiniana gown created by Mark Bumgarner.

She completed her look with diamond accessories, highlighting her natural beauty.

Soberano also shared a photo with Lea Salonga, who was a recipient of the Gold Legend Honor “for a lifetime of indelible contributions to the success and representation of the Asian Pacific community.”

“Truly a legend,” Soberano described Salonga as she cheered her on while accepting the award.

The other Filipinos who were spotted at the gala were G Tongi, Bella Poarch and Geena Rocero.

This isn’t the first time Soberano attended the Gold Gala by the Gold House in Los Angeles. She also went to the event last year along with James Reid.

As for Salonga, she recently made headlines when she performed at the White House State Dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.