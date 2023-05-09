K-pop girl group Lapillus. Instagram @official.lapillus

MANILA -- K-pop acts Lapillus, Kep1er and Mamamoo+ will be performing in a joint concert in Manila in June, local events organizer OctoArts Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The three acts will perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 11 for "The Superstage by K-pop in Manila".

Aside from the date and venue of the concert, OctoArts has yet to reveal ticketing details.

The event will mark Lapillus' return to the country after their fan meet in November 2022.

Formed by MLD Entertainment, Lapillus debuted in June 2022 and has been marketed as a "global" girl group for having members with different nationalities, including Chanty, a Filipino-Argentinian who formerly worked as an actress under ABS-CBN.

Aside from Chanty, the group also includes Japanese leader Shana, Chinese-American Yue, and Koreans Seowon, Bessie and Haeun.

Solar and Moon Byul of Mamamoo+. Instagram @mamamoo_official

The joint concert will also mark Mamamoo's Solar and Moonbyul's return to the country months after their first-ever Manila concert.

Mamamoo+, the group's first sub-unit, debuted on August 30, 2022 with the digital single "Better." They made their comeback in March 2023 with the single "GGBB."

K-pop girl group Kep1er. Instagram @official.kep1er

Meanwhile, the joint concert will be Kep1er's first performance in the Philippines.

Composed of members Yujin, Mashiro, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Youngeun, and Yeseo, Kep1er debuted in January 2022.

The group was formed through the Mnet survival show "Girls Planet 999."

