MANILA – Young actor Joaquin Domagoso on Monday finally introduced his son Scott to his followers on social media.

For the first time, Domagoso shared five adorable photos of his baby boy, including one where he’s kissing him on cheek.

“Baby ko si kulot, inaalis n'ya'ng aking lungkot — Dada loves you,” he captioned his post pertaining to his first child with his girlfriend Raffa Castro.

The post received thousands of likes, and over a hundred comments with netizens expressing their admiration for his son.

It was in July last year when Domagoso’s father, former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, first confirmed that he is already a grandfather.

In an interview with Modern Parenting, Moreno said he enjoys being a grandfather to Scott, even boasting that his "apo" looks like him.

He also said he does not mind being called "lolo", even saying it's "cool" to be called as such.