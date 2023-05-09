IG official? Jake Cuenca 'admires' Chie Filomeno

MANILA – Jake Cuenca seemed to have further fanned the flames of a brewing romance between him and actress Chie Filomeno.

This, after he posted on Instagram a sizzling photo of them taken during the Metro Body 2023 pictorial ahead of Star Magic’s “Hot Summer LaHot Sexy” event last week.

In the caption, he quoted the lyrics of a 1975 song which goes, “If you never shoot you'll never know."

Speaking with reporters last Thursday, Cuenca admitted that he “admires” Filomeno, who was seen with him during the Star Magic gathering.

“I’m admiring her. I guess I can say that. She knew that I admire her. We’ve known each other for a while and we are enjoying each other’s company,” he said about the real score between them.

Cuenca was previously in a three-year relationship with Kylie Verzosa. In April 2022, he confirmed that they have broken up without bitterness or anger.

Cuenca added that he will always send love and positivity to his former partner.