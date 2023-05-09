MANILA – Celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez opened up about how being parents to their twins Atasha and Andres changed them as persons.

In an interview with Karen Davila, Muhlach said becoming a father certainly made him more selfless.

“Before, the world revolved around me, what I wanted, what I liked. Nawala lahat 'yun. It became all about my children, my family. I can just go to work now and know in my heart that my kids are okay, my wife is happy. I will work. I will make it quick and then I will go home,” he said.

Gonzalez agreed, adding that she and her husband are fortunate that they are able to spend a lot of time with their twins.

“I think that’s the best gift that we gave them. Their characters are already molded. Whatever opportunities that come into their life, or whatever destiny will happen to them, we just have to trust what God’s plans are,” she said.

Gonzalez noted that as a father, Muhlach allows their kids to decide for themselves and have that sense of independence.

Muhlach explained further: “Lumaki akong mag-isa. Lumaki akong ako nag-alaga sa sarili ko. So ang gusto ko sa mga anak ko, alagaan niyo ang sarili niyo. Huwag kayong umasa sa mga magulang niyo.”

The actor, however, was quick to note that he was very strict with them growing up.

“Growing up alam na nila 'yun, they had that experience, palo, galit. Alam na nila kung anong hindi dapat gawin,” he said.

Currently, the two are finishing their college degrees abroad.

On the possibility that they would also enter showbiz when they come back to the Philippines, Muhlach only has one condition.

“It’s really up to them. Basta sa akin, finish school for you to experience independence. Maiintinidhan niyo 'yung buhay na walang pera kapag nasa ibang bansa kayo, wala kayong driver, walang kasambahay, kayo ang gagawa lahat. Kung dito sila lalaki, spoiled sila sa bahay eh. Doon, 'yung baon nila, naramdaman na nila na maubos yun. Nakita nila 'yung halaga ng one dollar,” he said.