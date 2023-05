'Dirty Linen': Fieros hold Lala hostage; Aling Pule dies

Things are starting to heat up as "Dirty Linen" as the Fieros has Lala (Jennica Garcia) as captive in the latest episode aired last May 8, 2023. ABS-CBN.

Things are heating up even further in "Dirty Linen" as the Fieros held Lala (Jennica Garcia) captive in the latest episode aired Monday.

As Mila (Janine Gutierrez) attempted to get Lala with Aidan's (Zanjoe Marudo) help, Carlos (John Arcilla) and Ador (Epy Quizon) kidnapped her.

With Lala's capture, Aling Pule, who stood as their guardian after the death of their parents, became the latest casualty of the Fieros.

"Mga hayop kayo. Hindi niyo na pinatawad 'yung matanda. Pati matanda, ibalik mo si Aling Pule," Lala said.

"Wala kang mapapala sa 'kin, nakita ko kung ano ginawa mo, hindi mo basta-basta malulusutan 'tong ginawa mo kay Aling Pule," she threatened.

Olan (Joel Torre) hopes that the truth will come out and Aling Pule's death will be publicized.

"Dinamay pa nila si Lala sa kawalang-hiyaan nila," Alexa said.

"Si Aling Pule hindi nila pinatawad," Max (Christian Bables) added.

"Lalabas din 'yan sa balita pero walang makakapagsabi kung kailan. Ang narinig ko, wanted na si Lala sa pagkamatay ni Aling Pule," Olan said.

Lala poured her heart out and said: "Mga demonyo kayo, masasamang tao, mga hayop. Ibabalik ko sa inyo lahat ng kademonyohang ginawa niyo. Tandaan mo 'yan."

