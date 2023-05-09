Handout photo.

MANILA — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will be celebrating the 70th birthday of National Artist Nora Aunor with a free movie screening.

Through its newest film program called CCP Cine Icon, the premiere arts institution brings back to the silver screen the 1984 classic film “Bulaklak sa City Jail” on May 23, 1 p.m., at the GSIS Theater in Pasay City.

The special screening is free and open to the public.

Under the creative vision of director Mario O’Hara and written by writer Lualhati Bautista, the award-winning film depicts the situation of women in the city jail.

The 110-minute film follows the story of a lady who is charged with murder and finds herself in desperate circumstances inside the jail while getting acquainted with fellow female prisoners who were sentenced for various offenses. While inside the jail, she finds out she is pregnant.

Desperation pushes her to flee from the prison to give birth, while the police pursue her.

