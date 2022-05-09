Watch more News on iWantTFC

Cainta, Rizal councilor candidate Arci Muñoz cast her vote at 4 p.m. Monday at her precinct at Brookside Hills, Cainta.

Win or lose, the actress said she is already fulfilled as a citizen who participated in the democratic process.

“This is a proud moment for me lalo na sa youth who comprise 60 per cent of the electorate. Proud ako na nakasama ko mga ka henerasyon ko ngayong araw, wow!“ she told ABS-CBN News.

With her glamorous image as a prime artist and leading lady, Muñoz’s shift to politics is one of the most interesting turns in the elections.

“Ang importante magkaroon tayo ng clean and peaceful elections,“ she added. “And win or lose, I was able to inform and express 'yung mga gusto kong pagbabago, for change and a better future for all of us!”

