MANILA – After weeks of campaigning for her husband, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta turned to social media on election day to express her hopes for the Philippines.

Through a Twitter post on Monday, Cuneta said, “Today is the day that we have all been waiting for.”

As voters go to their respective polling precincts, Cuneta urged them to be responsible citizens in choosing the next leaders of the Philippines.

Today is the day that we have all been waiting for. ito sa mga anak natin at mga kapwa Pilipino sa buong mundo. Today we all line up as responsible citizens of the Philippines and we pray that God will bless our country with leaders who will do what is best for all of us 💖 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/JI8MybAoAe — Sharon Cuneta (@sharon_cuneta12) May 9, 2022

“Ito sa mga anak natin at mga kapwa Pilipino sa buong mundo. Today we all line up as responsible citizens of the Philippines and we pray that God will bless our country with leaders who will do what is best for all of us,” she said.

MegaStar Sharon Cuneta, wife of vice presidential candidate Senator @kikopangilinan, says she is nervous about the elections, but also asks public to guard their vote. She says they're ready to accept results as long as it's a fair election. #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/PNr3liEbRD — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) May 9, 2022

LOOK: Senator @kikopangilinan and Sharon Cuneta shows their proof of voting.



Pangilinan says they'll go home afterwards to monitor election results and developments. #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/AbF1ebUiuJ — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) May 9, 2022

Cuneta and Pangilinan, who is vying for the vice presidency as the running mate of Leni Robredo, lined up for over three hours to cast their vote at Inchican Elementary School in Silang, Cavite.

Before voting, Cuneta admitted feeling nervous about the elections, as she asked public to guard their vote. She also said they are ready to accept results as long as it's a fair election.