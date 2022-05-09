MANILA – Piolo Pascual and Catriona Gray did not mind the heat and the long lines before they were able to cast their votes on Monday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News before going to their respective precincts at the Kamuning Elementary School, Pascual said this is the first time he is voting so he would stay in line for as long as he needs to.

“This is the first time I’m doing this so why not wait? This is once in a lifetime. Even if it takes forever, if it takes the whole day, I’m going to stay in line,” he said.

The former Miss Universe, on the other hand, said the long lines is actually a “great equalizer.”

“I think as a voter, it’s a great equalizer for all of us. We are all in the same level. If everyone else has to wait in line, so should we,” she said.

Lines in Kamuning Elementary School precincts are long. Piolo, Catriona and Nicole didn't mind waiting for their turn like everyone else.



Cordoves also reminded everyone to wait for your ballot receipts. pic.twitter.com/da5Tb6Huer — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) May 9, 2022

With Pascual and Gray as they voted was former beauty queen Nicole Cordoves, who also had something to say to those who have not voted yet.

“Make sure you wait for your receipt also,” she urged.

Prior to election day, Pascual, Gray and Cordoves have openly declared their support for Vice President Leni Robredo, who is gunning for the country’s top executive post.

Pascual and Gray also joined campaign rallies of Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan leading up to May 9.