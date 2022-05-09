Senate bet Robin Padilla votes in late father’s province Camarines Norte. Photos courtesy of Betchay Vidanes

Senatorial candidate Robin Padilla cast his ballot Monday morning in Camarines Norte, the home province of his late father, former Camarines Norte governor Roy Padilla.

Padilla voted at precinct 0041D at the Jose Panganiban Elementary School at Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte where he is listed as Robinhood Cariño Padilla.

The actor also took time to visit the grave of his father in the province before returning to Manila later Monday.

Senate bet Robin Padilla visits his late father’s grave in Camarines Norte. Photo courtesy of Betchay Vidanes

Robin’s brother Rommel Padilla is also running as member of the House of Representatives of Nueva Ecija in this year’s polls.