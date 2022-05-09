LOOK: Celebrities vote on #Halalan2022

MANILA -- Local celebrities exercised their right to vote early o Monday for the next national and local leaders of the country.

Stars including Kathryn Bernardo, Maris Racal, Angelica Panganiban, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Francine Diaz and Jolina Magdangal turned to their respective social media accounts to share that they're done casting their votes.

Racal, who admitted that she felt nervous being a first-time voter, reminded the public to vote wisely.

"6 am club! As a first-time voter, grabe yung kaba ko. Shade properly and double check your receipts! Vote wisely. ✨," Racal shared.

Magdangal, together with her husband, musician Mark Escueta, dedicated their votes for the future of their children.

"Dear Pele and Vika, May 9, 2022, ito ang aming resibo na kami ni Papa ay tumindig, pinaglaban at pinanindigan ang inyong magandang kinabukasan. Ang lagi naming dasal, kayo ay maging mabuting tao, matapang na ipaglaban ang inyong karapatan, at laging may empathy at compassion sa kapwa. Nagmamahal,Mama and Papa May God Bless the Philippines.🇵🇭 #PeleSerye #TeleVika

Below are some local celebrities who have voted on Monday, as of posting: