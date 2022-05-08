MANILA - Actress KC Concepcion revealed she escaped possible paralysis after COVID-19 started to affect her brain, impeding her motor skills.

On her Instagram Stories post over the weekend, Concepcion expressed her gratitude to her doctor for saving her from "possible paralysis" due to the deadly virus. Her expired posts were uploaded by her fans online.

"I have my dearest doctor, the brilliant Dr. Albert Recio @harvardhopkinsmd to thank, for acting urgently, and arresting a possible paralysis the other day due to a neurological effect COVID had on me."

The actress said that because of change in her motor skills, she knew that the virus is hitting her brain.

"What I thought was a mild bout turned into something much more serious overnight. I felt a change in my motor skills and also knew it was hitting my brain... it's like nothing I'd ever experienced before," she said.

Concepcion said she will forever be indebted to her doctor for saving her life.

“Doc urgently prescribed me the exact meds I needed at exactly the right time - and by anticipating the progress of COVID in my body, he put me on the road to recovery. It’s my 6th day today since first onset of symptoms and I am still weak but regaining strength slowly but surely! I am forever indebted to you doc for saving my life."

In another post, Concepcion uploaded an unfiltered photo of her as she gave update about her condition and expressed her appreciation to life.

She also shared her hope to recover soon so she could finish shooting her upcoming film "Asian Persuasion."

"This is me. Unfiltered. I appreciate LIFE even more now... You don't know how scared I was on Wednesday morning. I couldn't handle it without the meds... It's 5 am and I am up to drink my morning dose, and will go back to sleep so I can get better... and get this movie finished!!! I have 3 more shooting days to go for Asian Persuasion and I need a negative swab test and 10 more days before I am allowed my SAG to work again," Concepcion said.

"Stay SAFE everyone. This is not like the flu. It's a whole different animal. I evaded it for 3 years!!! But just like that it got me. From an asymptomatic person who unknowingly passed it on. Try your best to live your healthiest lives. And let's ENJOY WHAT LIFE HAS TO OFFER.MAHAL KO KAYO!" she concluded.

Concepcion replaced Toni Gonzaga in the movie “Asian Persuasion," to be directed by Tony Award-winning producer Jhett Tolentino.

Gonzaga reportedly left the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Concepcion will play the film's lead actress opposite Filipino-American actor Dante Basco.

Other cast members of "Asian Persuasion" include Black Eyed Peas' Apl.de.Ap, Yam Concepcion, Rachel Alejandro, Rex Navarrete, and Tony Labrusca, among others.