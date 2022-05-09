Celebrity candidates proudly show off Halalan 2022 mark



Cavite City councilor candidate Nash Aguas proudly showed off his indelible inked finger Monday after casting his vote in Cavite.

It’s a proud moment for the 22-year-old actor whose registered Comelec name is Aguas, Aeign Zackrey Nash.

Nash Aguas. Star Magic photo

It’s also the mark of achievement for Richard Yap, who cast his vote Monday afternoon in Cebu City where is running for Congress, representing the 1st District of Cebu City. Yap cast his vote past 3 p.m. at Apas High School Precinct #72C Cebu City.

Richard Yap. Photo courtesy of Kate Valenzuela

Also raising their fingers Monday were former ABS-CBN reporter Ramon Ilagan who cast his vote at Karangalan Elementary School, Karangalan Village with daughter Atty. Kaye Ilagan who’s running anew as Cainta councilor.

Ramon and Kaye Ilagan. ABS-CBN News

OPM veteran Imelda Papin cast her vote in Camarines Sur where she is running as as governor of the province.

Imelda Papin. Photo courtesy of Obette Serrano

On Instagram, beauty queen Shamcey Supsup made a heart sign with her finger after she cast her vote. She is the first nominee of the Arte party-list which aims to uplift the lives of art and culture workers.



Binibining Pilipinas queen Leren Mae Bautista also flexed her finger after she voted in Los Baños, Laguna where she is running as councilor.

Tuesday is the day of reckoning for most celebrity politicians who are all hoping to win in their electoral bids.