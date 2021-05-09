WATCH: Zephanie sings heartfelt rendition of 'Awit Kay Inay'

MANILA - Zephanie Dimaranan, the first grand winner of “Idol Philippines,” paid tribute to all the moms when she took the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday.

For her Mother’s Day performance, the young singer sang a heartfelt rendition of Carol Banawa’s “Awit Kay Inay.”

Aside from Dimaranan, Janine Berdin and Sheena Belarmino also performed special Mother’s Day numbers on the ABS-CBN concert variety program.

