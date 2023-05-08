MANILA – Lyka Estrella, the sixth grand winner of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime,” bared her plans now that the competition is already over.

In an interview with ABS-CBN Entertainment, Estrella said on top of her list of things to do is to thank God and celebrate with her family.

She would also like to thanks everyone who was by her side throughout her “Tawag ng Tanghalan” journey.

When asked what she wants to tell to those who never lost faith in her, she said: “Sa mga fans ko, sa mga supporters ko, thank you so much everyone. I love you and sana magkita-kita tayo soon.”

As to her prizes, Estrella said she would definitely put up a business to have a steady source of income.

“Ang unang-una kong gagawin ko sa prize ay magbi-build ako ng business kasi ‘yung life natin is up and down,” she said.

As the grand winner, Estrella received P1 million cash, a recording contract with ABS-CBN Music, talent management contract with Polaris of Star Magic, a brand new house and lot worth P2.5 million, and a trophy designed by Toym Imao.

Estrella became the sixth grand winner of the noontime show “It’s Showtime!” singing contest after besting four other finalists during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan: Ang Huling Tapatan.”

The Mindanao belter tallied a total score of 98.9% to beat Nowi Alpuerto of San Rafael, Bulacan (95.1%), who finished second place.

Rounding up the top three winners was Jezza Quiogue of Tanza, Cavite, who ended up with 89.6%

Estrella now joins Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin, Elaine Duran, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali as “It’s Showtime’s” TNT grand champions.