Sam Smith to bring 'Gloria' concert tour to PH

MANILA — British singer Sam Smith will be returning to the Philippines for their "Gloria" concert tour in Asia.

In an announcement, Smith said they will be holding the concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 21.

"GLORIA THE TOUR ...Asia!! Gloria is coming," Smith said in the caption.

Aside from the Philippines, Smith will be going to Thailand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan for their Asian tour.

The last time Smith was in the Philippines for a concert was in 2018 for the singer's "The Thrill of It All" tour.

Smith made their comeback with "Unholy" with Kim Petras which went to the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track also won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in the recent Grammy Awards.

Smith also has 4 other Grammy awards including Best New Artist in 2015, as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Stay With Me," and Best Pop Vocal Album for "In The Lonely Hour."

