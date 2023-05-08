Janella Salvador 'immortalizes' duet with Regine Velasquez

MANILA – Janella Salvador ticked an item off of her bucket list when she finally got the chance to perform with veteran singer Regine Velasquez.

The two shared the stage during the Sunday episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To” where they did a duet of Adele’s “All I Ask.”

On Instagram, Salvador explained why she messed up some of the words of the song at one point.

Apparently, Velasquez wanted her to have more singing parts that’s why the Asia’s Songbird told her on the spot to do some of her lines.

“’Janella... Janella! Ikaw na kumanta ng verse ko’ was what she said because she wanted me to have more singing parts. Best believe I was nervous as this happened on the spot,” Salvador wrote.

Nonetheless, Salvador wanted to “immortalize” the moment and show all her followers “what a true queen Velasquez is.”

“And now I can finally cross out… ✔️ a duet with Asia’s Songbird,” she said.

Back in March, Salvador announced that she might stage a concert this year.

Although she refused to disclose any further details, Salvador hinted that she is already preparing for the special show.