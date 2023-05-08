'It's Showtime' introduces new girl group Baby Dolls

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A new girl group was introduced on “It’s Showtime” on Monday.

Collectively known as the Baby Dolls, the group is composed of Chole, Kim, Ina, Juby, Eriel, Arienne, Jelai, Johaira, and Mary Delle.

The nine-member Baby Dolls grooved to the OPM tune “Kembot.”

“Sobrang excited kami when we first started here sa rehearsals. We are very overwhelmed, grateful and flattered kasi maraming mga babae tapos kami yung napili ditto,” Mary Delle said after their number.

Kim, on the other hand, teased the viewers on what they could expect from them.

“Galing po kami sa iba’t ibang background. May individual characteristics kami, iba’t ibang styles. Pero gusto namin i-expect niyo kung paano namin ipapakita 'yung individuality namin at the same time, paano kami lalabas bilang effective and cohesive na group,” she said.

According to Vice Ganda, Baby Dolls would join them on the noontime show every day to heat up the dance floor.