Black Sheep to stream country's first BL reality show 'Spark'

MANILA – Film outfit Black Sheep has also ventured into producing reality shows.

Aside from making movies, Black Sheep announced on Sunday that it will soon be streaming on its YouTube channel the country’s first-ever BL dating reality show.

“10 single guys go outdoors to look for their spark! Country’s first ever BL dating reality show streaming soon on Black Sheep’s YT channel,” it said on Instagram.

The reality series is aptly titled “Spark” and will begin streaming this month.

Apart from these information, no other details about the show were revealed.

Black Sheep is the film outfit behind “Exes Baggage,” “Alone/Together,” “Fan Girl” and more.