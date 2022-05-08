MANILA - He’s been enticed to endorse several candidates and political platforms for the upcoming elections but in the end, in-demand leading man Zanjoe Marudo opted to officially support only one party-list for the May 9 elections.

While dozens of celebrities lit up the last campaign rallies of some presidential candidates and their tickets this Saturday, Marudo stayed away from the maddening crowd, so to speak, and barnstorm Bicol.

Marudo delighted the crowd in Legaspi City on the same day, crooning the Queen classic hit “This Thing Called Love”.

The “Broken Marriage Vow” star joined Piolo Pascual and other stars to support the Ang Probinsyano party list in Irosin, Sorsogon City, Bacacay, Polangui and Ligao City.

In contrast with his fellow artists, Marudo has distanced himself from high profile presidential and vice presidential endorsements.

In explaining his choice, Marudo said he best identifies himself as a “probinsyano” from Batangas who wants a better life for rural folk.

Riding on the success of his TV series, Marudo will be seen next on Vivamax “Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal” with Kylie Verzosa.

“I value Kylie as my leading lady. Bukod sa pantay kami sa height, malalim din siya. You can see it in her eyes,” he told ABS-CBN News in a recent interview. “I am also grateful that I continue to have projects sa panahong ito, now that I have become a lot more mature as an actor.”

In the movie, Marudo portrays a documentarist who takes a trip to Sagada to see three national artists as a subject for his documentary and ends up falling in love with the character of Versoza, a niece of one of the artists.