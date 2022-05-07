MANILA -- In celebration of Mother's Day, Star Magic artists Francine Diaz, Elmo Magalona, Shanaia Gomez, Dalia Varde, Andi Abaya and Kaori Oinuma shared their memorable moments with their moms.

Eian Rances, Maris Racal, Arjo Atayde, and Shaina Magdayao also paid tribute to their mothers.

In an exclusive video released by Star Magic's Inside News, the Kapamilya stars shared that aside from taking good care of them, their mothers are always there supporting and loving them.

"'Talagang protective siya sa amin kasi puro girls kami at bilang nanay kapag mahal mo anak mo, siyempre lahat gagawin mo. Ayaw mong makikitang, ay malungkot ang anak ko. Protective siya and very maalaga," Diaz shared.

"One thing that I'm super grateful about my parents is that they never, never ever gave up on me and they continue to be my number one support system," Gomez said.



The stars also shared some of the best advice their moms gave them.

"Kailangan mahal mo 'yung sarili mo bago ka magmahal ng iba," Diaz said.

"Always find time na magdasal kasi sobrang nakakatulong 'yon lalo na sa work ko, super stressful tapos stressed lagi tayo sa shoot, sunod-sunod na puno ng trabaho. Kapag sa gitna ng mga araw na 'yon to pray makakaya mo 'yung trabaho mo," Racal shared.

Below is Inside News video of some of Star Magic artists paying tribute to their moms.