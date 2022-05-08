Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico's daughter Thylane gets baptized

MANILA – Four months after her second birthday, Thylane, daughter of celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, was welcomed into the Christian world.

As seen in Bolzico’s Instagram post on Saturday, they had Thylane baptized at a Catholic church.

Among those present at the baptism were a few of their family and close friends, including Heussaff’s sister-in-law, actress Anne Curtis.

They also had a celebration afterwards where the kids and adults alike had a fun day at a ball pit.

Heussaff and Bolzico welcomed Thylane on New Year's Day in 2020.

The couple has been giving a glimpse of their adorable daughter through their respective social media pages.

Thylane has since become one of the country's most popular celebrity kids.

She is often spotted with her cousin Dahlia Amelie, the daughter of Heussaff's brother Erwan and Curtis.

