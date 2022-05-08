Home  >  Entertainment

Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico's daughter Thylane gets baptized

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2022 09:50 AM

MANILA – Four months after her second birthday, Thylane, daughter of celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, was welcomed into the Christian world.

As seen in Bolzico’s Instagram post on Saturday, they had Thylane baptized at a Catholic church.

Among those present at the baptism were a few of their family and close friends, including Heussaff’s sister-in-law, actress Anne Curtis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico)

They also had a celebration afterwards where the kids and adults alike had a fun day at a ball pit.

Heussaff and Bolzico welcomed Thylane on New Year's Day in 2020. 

The couple has been giving a glimpse of their adorable daughter through their respective social media pages.

Thylane has since become one of the country's most popular celebrity kids. 

She is often spotted with her cousin Dahlia Amelie, the daughter of Heussaff's brother Erwan and Curtis.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Solenn Heussaff   Nico Bolzico   Thylane   baptism   celebrity child   celebrities   entertainment   showbiz personalities  