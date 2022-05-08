LIST: Winners of 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

Still from the Korean action-suspense series ‘Squid Game.’ Photo courtesy of Netflix

Filmmakers Ryu Seung Wan of “Escape from Mogadishu,” and Hwang Dong Hyuk of “Squid Game” won the top awards for film and television, respectively, at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan on Friday.

For the film category, “King Maker” actor Sol Kyung Gu was named the best actor, while Lee Hye Young was given the best actress award for her performance in “In Front of Your Face.”

“Escape from Mogadishu” was hailed the best film.

In the television category, Lee Junho won best actor for “The Red Sleeve” while Kim Tae Ri was awarded best actress for “Twenty Five, Twenty One.”

“D.P.” was named best drama, while its stars Jo Hyun Chul and Goo Kyo Hwan were named best supporting actor and best new actor, respectively.

Here is the complete list of winners in the prestigious awards ceremony, which honors outstanding performances in Korean TV, film, and theater, as reported by Korean entertainment site Soompi.

Television Category

Grand Prize - “Squid Game”

Best Drama - “D.P.”

Best Variety Show - “Street Woman Fighter”

Best Educational Show - “Documentary Insight National Team” (literal title)

Best Director - Hwang Dong Hyuk (“Squid Game”)

Best Actor - Lee Junho (“The Red Sleeve”)

Best Actress - Kim Tae Ri (“Twenty Five, Twenty One”)

Best Supporting Actor - Jo Hyun Chul (“D.P.”)

Best Supporting Actress - Kim Shin Rok (“Hellbound”)

Best New Actor - Goo Kyo Hwan (“D.P.”)

Best New Actress - Kim Hye Joon (“Inspector Koo”)

Best Male Entertainer - Lee Yong Jin

Best Female Entertainer - Joo Hyun Young

Best Screenplay - Kim Min Seok (“Juvenile Justice”)

Best Art Direction - Jung Jae Il (“Squid Game”)

TikTok Popularity Award - Lee Junho (“The Red Sleeve”), Kim Tae Ri (“Twenty Five, Twenty One”)

Film Category

Grand Prize - Ryu Seung Wan (“Escape from Mogadishu”)

Best Film - “Escape from Mogadishu”

Best Director - Byun Sung Hyun (“King Maker”)

Best New Director - Jo Eun Ji (“Perhaps Love”)

Best Actor - Sol Kyung Gu (“King Maker”)

Best Actress - Lee Hye Young (“In Front of Your Face”)

Best Supporting Actor - Jo Woo Jin (“King Maker”)

Best Supporting Actress - Lee Soo Kyung (“The Miracle”)

Best New Actor - Lee Hong Nae (“Hot Blooded”)

Best New Actress - Lee Yoo Mi (“Young Adult Matters”)

Best Screenplay - Director Jung Ga Young, screenwriter Wang Hye Ji (“Romance Without Love”)

Best Art Direction - Choi Young Hwan (“Escape from Mogadishu”)

Theater Category