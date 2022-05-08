Kelsey Merritt declares support for Leni Robredo

MANILA - On the eve of election day, Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt took to social media to disclose to her followers who she’s supporting in the Philippines' presidential race.

On Instagram, the Victoria’s Secret model said that she is backing the presidential bid of Leni Robredo.

“pink all the way for @bise leni,” she said.

Merritt believes Robredo is the one who the country needs.

“eleksyon na bukas. naniniwala ako na si Leni ang kailangan ng Pilipinas ngayon,” she said.

Aside from supporting Robredo, Merritt is also endorsing Kiko Pangilinan’s vice presidential bid, going by the hashtag which she used in the post.

Merritt made headlines in November 2018 for being the first Filipina model featured in the coveted Victoria's Secret fashion show.

RELATED VIDEO