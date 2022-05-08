Daniel Miranda declares love for Sofia Andres on Mother's Day

MANILA – Daniel Miranda was one of the first few personalities who took to social media to celebrate their partners on Mother’s Day.

Through an Instagram post early Sunday morning, Miranda shared a photo of actress Sofia Andres kissing their sleeping daughter, Zoe.

“Happy Mother’s Day love, I love you,” he wrote in the caption.

As of writing, the post already has over 15,000 “likes” and several comments from followers who thought Miranda’s greeting was sweet.

Andres surprised her fans in June 2020 when she revealed that she’s already a mom. The actress greeted Miranda on Father's Day, and shared a photo of their first child.

Zoe, who is now two years old, has since become a social media star. Her account, handled by her parents, has so far gained over 413,000 followers and a handful of endorsement deals.

While their baby has already turnd two, Miranda and Andres have no wedding plans as of now. Andres previously said they do not want to rush any decision and their priority is to take care of Zoe.

