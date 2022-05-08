Celebrities pay tribute to their moms, wives on Mother's Day

MANILA – Several celebrities took to social media to celebrate their mothers or wives on Mother’s Day.

Among the first ones who paid tribute were Nico Bolzico, Erwann Heussaff, Catriona Gray, Dingdong Dantes and KC Concepcion.

“I can't count how many times I've thanked God that I have you as my mum. I feel like all the good things about me, I truly got from you. You are the biggest blessing that keeps on giving, my best friend, adventure buddy and forever coffee date! I love you soooo much mama. Happy Mother's Day,” Gray said of her mom.

“Happy day to the one that holds us together making every single moment a special one! #TiliBolz looks up to you already, and that is why I am sure she will be a good person. We love you so much,” Bolzico said as he greeted his wife Solenn.

Heussaff, for his part, posted a clip showing stolen moments of his wife Anne Curtis of “never not being a mother.”

Dantes also posted their family picture before describing his wife Marian Rivera as the queen of their household.

“Ang reyna ng aming tahanan. Happy mother’s day, Love,” he said.

Concepcion also celebrated her mom Sharon Cuneta, local show business' Megastar.

"Mama, happy Mother’s Day! Your voice is all I needed to jumpstart my recovery and win this battle against covid. You are the salt to my pepper, you spice up my life in ways no one else can. I loved you the moment you made me, and I will love you forever and ever," she said.