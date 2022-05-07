Screenshot from Leni Robredo's YouTube channel.

MANILA — For one last time, celebrities gave the spotlight to Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan, with first-time appearances during the miting de avance at Makati’s business district.

Three “Darnas” Angel Locsin, Iza Calzado, and Jane de Leon shared a stage to show support to the tandem.

“Ito na marahil ang huling gabi ng ating kampanya. Pero hindi ito ang huling pagsasama-sama ng ating mga boses at ng ating mga pangarap. Hindi tayo titigil hangga't di nararating ang minimithi nating gobyernong tapat,” Calzado said.

Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis showed up for the first time at a campaign rally. The “It’s Showtime!” host, who has been away from television for a couple of years, surprised the mammoth crowd on Ayala Avenue when she appeared on stage with Yeng Constantino, singing “Hawak Kamay.”

According to Curtis, she decided to join the rally as she also sees hope from the leadership of Robredo.

“Nandito po ako kasi gusto ko rin makiisa sa inyo para sa bayan. Kaya nandito po ako ngayon, dahil tulad ninyo punong-puno po yung puso ko ng pag-asa. Pag-asa ng nakikita ko sa lahat ng nandito po ngayon,” Curtis said.

“At nakikita ko rin po yung pag-asa na yun kay Ma'am Leni Robredo. Nakikita ko po siya bilang isang ina.”

While the government has the power to help people, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray reminded the public Saturday that people have the power to change the government in the upcoming polls.

"We need to remember that the government has the power to change our lives but we have the power to change the government. The one thing that brought us (here) today is not just a name, it is not just a person, a party, or a color, it is hope, and I am so proud to raise my voice in the pursuit of that very hope alongside each and every one of you," Gray said.

Gray said that the more than 780,000 people and counting who attended Robredo's miting de avance are a testament to her leadership which gives hope and inspiration.

LOOK: Marvin Agustin joins Jolina Magdangal on stage. This is Agustin's first time to join Robredo's campaign. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/JSMRuSrv5m — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) May 7, 2022

Former love team Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal joined Leni Robredo on stage while some fans also spotted Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla at the event.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza started the pre-event program. The Company serenaded the crowd with its song "Now That I Have You" and other OPM classics while The Voice PH Kids alumnus JK Labajo tweaked his song "Buwan" urging the crowd to vote on Monday.

Magdangal and Erik Santos led the audience in prayer while Pinoy Dream Academy winner Yeng Constantino led the singing of the national anthem.

Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano opened the program by sharing that he is a first-time voter, then sang his hit song "Hataw Na." Gab Valenciano joined his father chanting: "Ang presidente, Leni Robredo. Bise Presidente, Kiko Pangilinan" and was followed by Darren Espanto performing with G-Force and the cast of musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemates Bianca Gonzales and Robi Domingo took the stage to host the program while Actress Kim Chiu shared how amazed she was to witness bayanihan materialize during the Leni-Kiko campaign. She also honored the mothers, in time for Mothers' Day on Sunday.

OPM singer Moira dela Torre performed her original song "Ipanalo Natin 'To" inspired by Leni Robredo's tag line. It was followed by Angel Locsin taking the opportunity to thank all the volunteers and individuals who dedicated their time to contribute to the campaign of Robredo and Pangilinan.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta serenaded the crowd with her song "Pangarap na Bituin" as he introduce her husband Pangilinan. Rivermaya ended the program performing "Liwanag Sa Dilim" with the whole slate on stage.

Sexbomb star Rochelle Pangilinan, Andrea Brillantes, Janine Gutierrez, and Janella Salvador were also present at the event.