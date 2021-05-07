WATCH: Cardio, Lia team up in ‘Ang Probinsyano’

MANILA — After trading bullets for the past four months of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the characters of Coco Martin and Jane de Leon formed an unlikely alliance in the primetime series Friday episode.

In the aptly titled “Kasangga,” Cardo (Martin) and Lia (de Leon) ended up fighting alongside each other to fend off waves of gunmen.

Cardo had been using a corrupt police officer’s home as is hideout, where he has also kept Lia captive. Unknown to him, the colonel had a target on him, putting Cardo in the crossfire.

Significantly outnumbered, Cardo fortunately found an ally in Lia, an expert markswoman who did not hesitate to put down the henchmen.

Lia had been abducted by Cardo as his way of avenging his wife Alyanna’s (Yassi Pressman) death at the hands of Lia’s Black Ops team.

A teaser for the upcoming episode shows the Black Ops team tracking down Cardo’s hideout.

It remains to be seen whether Cardo and Lia’s ties will improve, and if the latter will follow her earlier impression of Cardo as a heroic cop who was merely framed as a criminal by the government.

