SB19 to wear Chynna Mamawal creations for Billboard Music Awards 2021

Fashion Designer Chynna Mamawal reveals the SB19 BBMA designs.

The P-pop supergroup SB19 is set to don Filipino designer Chynna Mamawal’s masterpieces for the Billboard Music Awards 2021, where the group was nominated in the Top Social Artist category.

In photos of the outfits’ sketches released Saturday, Mamawal designed custom-made creations for each of the members to highlight their personalities, aside from the group’s image as “an unbreakable unit.”

The suits will be paying homage to their emblem colors such as blue for the SB19’s loyalty to the country.

While the masterpieces are unique from one another, Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin will all be wearing black satin bow-ties, adorned with a pin of the Philippine flag.

This is not the first time the group will be working with Mamawal as they previously teamed up for their limited edition “What?” streetwear merchandise.

SB19 was included in the fan-voted category, putting them in superstar company as fellow finalists: US hitmaker Ariana Grande, and South Korean pop groups BTS, Blackpink, and Seventeen.

SB19’s inclusion marks the first Filipino nomination in the top social artist category since it was launched in 2011. The fan-driven list is based on major fan interactions such as music streaming and social engagement, as well as worldwide voting.

Pablo

Pablo will be wearing a midnight blue velvet suit jacket, with a wide black satin peak lapel, black wool trousers, and black leather loafers. As the leader and main composer of the group, this outfit was chosen for its classic silhouette.

Josh

Josh will showcase a midnight blue and metallic white brocade print blazer with a shawl collar lapel, white formal shirt, trousers complete with white piping details, and black gamuza leather loafers. As the main rapper of the group, the outfit is made to be as boisterous and outgoing as Josh is, with it’s unapologetically bold print.

Stell

Stell will be clad in full white plaid suit with midnight blue grid lines and a peak lapel, white formal shirt, styled with a ruffled navy pocket square with white trimmings, and black gamuza leather loafers. Being the main vocalist, his outfit serves as the breaker of the ensemble.

Ken

Ken will don an elaborate three-piece suit, consisting of a navy blue brocade printed blazer with metallic silver embroidery, white formal shirt, matching navy blue velvet vest and pants, and black gamuza leather shoes with tassels. Being the lead dancer, his outfit encompasses his fierce and daring sense of style.

Justin

Justin is set to wear a midnight blue velvet double-breasted suit jacket with a wide peak lapel, accompanied by a white formal shirt with satin black buttons, white wool cropped-ankle trousers, and black leather tassel loafers. Being the youngest member of the group, his design was influenced by his bright and elegant nature.

