LOOK: Miss Everything wows in 'glow up'

Before and after look of Erika Camata, known as Miss Everything. Photos from Camata's Instagram account and Toledo Medical Companies Facebook page

Internet sensation Erika Camata, popularly known as Miss Everything, sent netizens abuzz with her new look after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

On its Facebook page, the Toledo Medical Companies shared Camata's new look after eight procedures, leaving social media users stunned.

According to the medical company, they just “polished” the natural look of Miss Everything, who became popular for her funny videos online.

“Dr. Toledo polished yet preserved the natural look as Ms. Everything portrays comedy roles in her blogs,” the post stated.

The viral star underwent "facial harmony by volume correction, barbie forehead, almond eyes, chin augmentation, cheek augmentation, perfect jaw angle, lip reduction, and rhinoplasty with sailboat alar plasty," Toledo Medical said.

Camata rose to fame for doing TikTok dances, which have garnered millions of views.

In an earlier interview on “Magandang Buhay,” Camata shared that she never intended for her videos to go viral.

Describing how she feels with all the attention she’s been getting, Camata admitted that she's “overwhelmed."

Miss Everything was also noticed by British pop singer Anne-Marie after her hilarious cover of the latter's hit “2002” went viral.

