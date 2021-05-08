‘It’s Showtime’: Karylle hinikayat ang publiko na magparehistro para makaboto sa halalan

May paalala si Karylle sa mga hindi pa nagpaparehistro sa Comelec.

Sa gitna ng katuwaan sa “It’s Showtime”, nagawang isingit ng host na si Karylle na hikayatin ang mga manonood na magparehistro na sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) para makaboto sa susunod na halalan.

Ito ay matapos biruin ng komedyante at host na si Vice Ganda na mukha itong student-leader activist na abala sa pagpoprotesta.

Sinakyan naman ni Karylle ang biruan at nagpahayag ng kaniyang saloobin bilang isang aktibistang estudyante.

“It is very important to makibaka. And of course, please register to vote for the next elections,” ani Karylle na sinang-ayunan ng mga kasamahan sa noontime show.

Nagsimula ang kulitan ng mga hosts ng “It’s Showtime” nang mapansin ni Vice na parehas ang suot nina Kim Chiu at Vhong Navarro sa show na tila dadalo sa isang graduation.

“At last, you were able to complete the requirements. So now, we would like to congratulate the both of you for completing the 4-year course HRM major in white polo shirt,” natatawang banat ng komedyante.

Tinuloy naman ni Navarro ang kuwento at nagbigay pa ng pahayag bilang isang graduate kung saan sinabi nitong sila ang kinabukasan ng bansa.

“I would like to thank my fellow classmate, Kim Chiu, for successful graduation that we have right. Thank you for the inconvenience that is happening to us. Don't worry we will take care of this. We'll fight this. We are the future,” pabirong saad ni Navarro.

Kunwari namang graduate ng Hotel and Restaurant Management si Chiu base sa kaniyang kasuotan.

“I am a graudate BS Communication major in Hotel Restaurant Management. I would like to thank my teachers who evaluate myself and me folding the bed sheets and cleaning the glasses and plates,” biro rin ng aktres.

