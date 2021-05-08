How is Vice Ganda’s finances after ABS-CBN shutdown, amid pandemic?

Photo from Vice Ganda Instagram account

Comedian and host Vice Ganda said he is grateful that despite the many crises that beset ABS-CBN and the pandemic, he still has work and his finances remain stable.

In an interview with PUSH, the “It’s Showtime” host said that it was the continued airing of the noontime show, to date, which helped him to remain afloat.

Vice also said he was gearing up for the debut of ABS-CBN singing game show “Everybody, Sing!”, which he hosted. It was supposed to air on Channel 2 on March 15, 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yung sa franchise (non-renewal), wala namang effect financially. Kasi may programa pa rin naman ako. Araw-araw kumikita pa din naman ako. In fact may bago na naman nga akong programa, dalawa na naman yung magiging programa ko,” he explained.

However, Vice clarified that while his finances remain good, his income was cut by the pandemic as it prevented him from booking concert tours and corporate shows and acting in films.

“Ang naka-affect sa akin nang malala financially hindi yung kawalan ng franchise kundi yung pandemic mismo. Kasi hindi nga ako makapag-concert tour, eh, ang laki ng binibigay sa akin ng concert tour,” he said.

“Tapos yung raket sa labas, yung mga fiesta-fiesta na ini-enjoy ko. Yung mga corporate shows, pelikula, yon ang mga nawala sa akin, so malaki-laki din yon.”

Despite his losses, the comedian still found a reason to be thankful, because he realized how he was given tons of opportunities before the pandemic to earn a significant amount of money which prepared him for the "new normal".

“Hindi pa rin naman ako naghihirap dahil napakabait ng Diyos kasi binigyan niya ako ng maraming-maraming pagkakataon in the past para kumita at makapag-ipon. Kaya ngayong nasa ganito akong sitwasyon hindi ako salat na salat,” Vice quipped.

His income might be a little less than it used to be, but Vice said he still has the capacity to provide for himself, his family, and even extend help to selected people.

The host also shared some takeaways he learned while navigating through tough times such as the pandemic.

According to Vice, he found strength from the bad experiences and realized what truly matters in life.

“From every bad experience magiging beautiful siya kung magkakaroon ng magandang learning and if that bad experience can bring strength within you, yon yung magiging beauty no’n,” the comedian added.

Vice explained people were not fully aware of how valuable a thing or a person is until they face the threat of losing it.

“Kasi minsan, di ba pag walang masakit na nangyayari parang tine-take for granted lang natin yung ibang valuable things, eh. Pero pag nagkaroon ka ng threat na baka mawala sa ’yo yung mga bagay at mga taong ito don mo malalaman na, ‘Ay, ang valuable pala nito,” he said.

Meanwhile, aside from his new show and “It’s Showtime”, Vice is also preparing for his first-ever digital concert in July, dubbed as “Gandemic VG-tal Concert”.

In an interview, the comedian hinted his show would be different from the previous virtual concerts of other celebrities, noting that his singing skill is not his strength.

He assured viewers of comedy in his concert, aside from singing and dancing. The noontime show host said he will bank on humorous acts.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC