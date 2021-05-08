Concert director Paul Basinillo lauds Sarah Geronimo’s creativity, humility

Photo from Sarah Geronimo Instagram account

Concert director Paul Basinillo is proud and thankful to have worked with Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo, who he described as a creative partner and a humble artist.

Having worked with Geronimo in several concerts such as the “24/SG”, “This15 Me”, and the latest digital show “Tala: The Film Concert”, Basinillo said he is thankful for the singer's trust.

The director said Geronimo is very vocal about her vision whenever they work together, actively participating in the creative process of the shows.

“She is very hands on. And we like that. She knows what she wants to achieve and we are just there to help her. In fact I remember when we first pitched the project to her sometime August of 2020, she was never hesitant,” Basinillo said.

“As a director, I’ve always considered Sarah as a creative partner in terms of how she wants her show to look and feel.”

Considering the popularity of the Popstar Royalty, the director shared that he was amazed at how grounded and mature the superstar was.

He went on to explain how lucky he was to have collaborated with Geronimo on many occasions, including some of the performer’s music videos.

“She’s always humble. Walang ego, kaya madaling ka work. I’m probably very lucky to have collaborated with her through all these years and until now, I continue to protect that trust that was given to me,” Basinillo added.

Basinillo also gave a shoutout to Geronimo’s husband, Matteo Guidicelli, who was also very helpful in technical aspects of his wife’s show.

“In fact, when we have online shoots, Matt is the one who normally lights, frames, and composes the shots. Even the technical aspects of it, like the camera being used, the lensing, the audio.”

“Tala: The Film Concert” will be available on VivaMax digital stream starting May 14, 2021, after a successful rerun on KTX.PH on May 1 and 2.