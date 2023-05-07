What to expect from KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad in 'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso'

Photo from Alexa Ilacad's Instagram account.

MANILA — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada shared what people can expect from them in their new series titled "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

After Estrada's birthday celebration at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage, Ilacad said that they would see a more mature version of her in the series.

"For me it's gonna be a more mature, stronger version of Alexa. The Alexa that you know. Palaban," she said.

Estrada added that his character in the series is very close to him.

"I would that the character that I'm doing is close to me but I don't wanna spoil anything muna," he added.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" is the first teleserye collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.



The series will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, with Raymund Ocampo ("Wildflower") as director.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" is ABS-CBN's second collaboration with another local network, after "Unbreak My Heart," its collaboration with GMA 7.

Directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, "Unbreak My Heart" will air on GMA and stream in 15 territories outside the Philippines on Viu later this year.